Actresses Who've Been in Abusive Marriages and had the Courage to Talk About It

Actress Shweta Tiwari has been making headlines with her recent tell-all interview about being in abusive marriages. Shweta, who has daughter Palak from her first marriage to Raja Chaudhary, and son Reyansh, from her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli, talked about her children’s sufferings because of her marriages falling apart. It is never easy for celebrities to open up about their personal lives, but some actresses have shown that courage in the past years.

In the recent interview, Shweta said that her daughter Palak has seen her getting beaten up at the hands of her ex-husbands. “I was worried about the influence of an abusive husband on my child. Palak does not show me that she is sad. She saw me getting beaten up. She saw women coming home. She was 6 years old when I decided to break off my marriage. She has seen police coming to my home. My four year old son also knows about police and judges. I am not able to get them out of this mess but I have no other option than go to the police.”

Dalljiet Kaur: TV actress Daljeet Kaur had accused her husband Shaleen Bhanot of torture and domestic violence for the period of six years that she was married to him. Dalljeet had first filed a complaint for battery and dowry harassment, and later approached the Asst. Commissioner of Police and an attempt to murder charge was also lodged. In her complaint she had said that Shaleen physically assaulted her, while her in-laws stood mute spectators.

: The Uttaran actress went through a messy divorce with her husband and co-star Nandish Sandhu. She had revealed she was in an abusive relationship for over three years, but didn’t want to get into the details of it. “My relationship was always abusive! I’ve not been staying with him for more than 3 years now, and there are so many things I could’ve revealed about him if I wanted to," she told MissMalini.com in 2016.The actress had filed a police complaint against ex-husband Keshav Arora for physically abusing her some years ago. “I decided to file the case because I don’t want him to spoil any other girl’s life. He would flirt and lie to other women even when we were married. No woman should tolerate any kind of physical abuse. He cheated on me with other girls and I think every girl should now be beware of how he is,” she had said at the time. The two had an amicable divorce in February 2016.The C.I.D actress had opened up about her troubled marriage with husband Nitin. She was subject to domestic violence, after which she filed for divorce. Vaishnavi had told Times of India, that she had tried to work hard on their marriage but “when nothing was working out, the last resort was to take a stern action and I went in for a divorce. Domestic abuse was the main reason. Things could have sorted out between us, but it was the physical abuse that made us part ways," she had said.Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi had filed a domestic violence case against her husband and also sought compensation of Rs 2 crore from him. Mandana had alleged that she was asked to quit her career after marriage. She also alleged harassment by her mother-in-law and claimed that she was thrown out of her marital home. In July 2017, Mandana withdrew the domestic violence complaint, reportedly in hopes of saving her marriage.