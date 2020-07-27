MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Adaa Khan To Make A Special Appearance In The Finale Episode Of Naagin 4

credits - Adaa Khan Instagram

credits - Adaa Khan Instagram

Adaa Khan, who plays Shesha in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin, will be reprising her role in the finale episode of the ongoing season 4.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 7:26 AM IST
Share this:

Adaa Khan, who was part of the first two editions of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller Naagin, will make a special appearance in the finale episode of the ongoing season 4. Adaa’s entry is likely to introduce a major twist in the show’s story.

Adaa, who plays Shesha in the show, had also made a special appearance in the previous season, Naagin 3. The actress told website, “It feels nice to be part of a brand right from the beginning. My character Shesha had become famous as the kaali naagin. I keep receiving videos from the followers of the show, which are so encouraging. In fact, today is Naag Panchami and I chanced upon a very nice video of me as Shesha, made by a fan. What better day than this for everything to fall into place for the finale episode. All I can say is that Shesha is back, but in a different avatar.”

Recently, Adaa also took to Instagram and shared, "Came across this picture today. Naagin on Naag Panchami! Maybe it's fate... That reminds me something spectacular is about to happen in Naagin soon! Watch out for me! #Powerof5 @colorstv."

View this post on Instagram

Came across this picture today. Naagin on Naag Panchami! Maybe it's fate... That reminds me something spectacular is about to happen in Naagin soon! Watch out for me! #Powerof5 @colorstv

A post shared by Adaa (@adaakhann) on

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles. Jasmin Bhasin was also part of the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Adaa was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.

Next Story
Loading