Adaa Khan To Make A Special Appearance In The Finale Episode Of Naagin 4

Adaa Khan, who was part of the first two editions of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural thriller Naagin, will make a special appearance in the finale episode of the ongoing season 4. Adaa’s entry is likely to introduce a major twist in the show’s story.

Adaa, who plays Shesha in the show, had also made a special appearance in the previous season, Naagin 3. The actress told website, “It feels nice to be part of a brand right from the beginning. My character Shesha had become famous as the kaali naagin. I keep receiving videos from the followers of the show, which are so encouraging. In fact, today is Naag Panchami and I chanced upon a very nice video of me as Shesha, made by a fan. What better day than this for everything to fall into place for the finale episode. All I can say is that Shesha is back, but in a different avatar.”

Recently, Adaa also took to Instagram and shared, "Came across this picture today. Naagin on Naag Panchami! Maybe it's fate... That reminds me something spectacular is about to happen in Naagin soon! Watch out for me! #Powerof5 @colorstv."

Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles. Jasmin Bhasin was also part of the ongoing season.

Meanwhile, Adaa was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10.