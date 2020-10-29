Adaar Jain Can’t Stop Gushing About Lady Love Tara Sutaria, Calls Her ‘Favourite’

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has gained immense popularity in a very short span of time. The actress has a massive fan following and the biggest fan of her is no one other than her beau, Aadar Jain. Tara’s latest Instagram post is an evidence of that. Tara yesterday shared a stunning picture of herself and penned the lyrics of the song That's Life.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “That’s life, and as funny as it may seem. Some people get their kicks Steppin’ on a dream But I just won’t let them bring me down 'Cause this big old world keeps spinnin' around #SinatraKnewWhatsUp.”

Tara’s gorgeous picture couldn’t stop Adaar from commenting, as he wrote, “Favourite”, to which actress replied by dropping black heart emojis. Adaar has been often seen commenting on her post. It seems like love is in the air. A few weeks ago, Tara shared the cover page of Cosmopolitan magazine where she can be seen having a bun and mischievously captioned as, “You’re the only bun for me.” Adaar commented, “That’s what cheese said.”

Tara and Adaar link-up rumours started doing rounds when the two were spotted together at Amitabh Bachchan’s 2019 Diwali Party. After that, the duo often spotted together in Kapoors' family get-togethers as Adaar is Rishi Kapoor’s sister Reema Jain’s son. Tara and Adaar were also seen shaking legs during Adaar’s brother Armaan Jain’s wedding celebrations. However, the rumours get confirmed when the actress shared a post on Adaar’s birthday and wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

Tara made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, while Adaar made his Bollywood debut with 2017 musical drama Qaidi Band. She was also seen in Marjaavaan with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will be next seen in Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap.