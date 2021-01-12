Adah Sharma Performs Cartwheel in Saree, Leaves Everyone Awestruck

Adah Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut with 2008 horror film 1920, has impressed the internet with some of her stunning moves. The actress shared a Monday Motivation video on her social media handle where she can be seen doing cartwheels at a beach while being draped in six yards of elegance.

Adah looked stunning in a pink printed saree which is tied in the traditional Marathi style with the pallu coming across the back and pinned in the waistline, while her no make-up look made her look radiant. In the video, the actress can be seen getting into a position to perform the cartwheels, and then she does four rounds back to back and runs towards the sea with open arms. She has left everyone awestruck with her stunt done with such ease.

Sharing the video, the gorgeous actress also put a hilarious caption using the reference of the sea. The video also had the sound of waves and birds chirping in the background, giving a sneak-peek into the soothing environment.

As soon as she dropped the clip, netizens went gaga over it. While the video has garnered over 2.5 lakh likes, people have also flooded the comment section. A user even went on to ask the actress if she could teach her how to do the cartwheels as her friends know but she doesn't. Adah replied to the comment and suggested the user to start with exercises to increase shoulder strength. Another user commented, "You are beyond awesome," while many have dropped heart emojis.

Adah was in news recently as she savagely shut down a troller who asked her to get a nose job.

On the work front, Adah was last seen in the short film Soulsathi. She was also seen in the web series Pati Patni Aur Panga, released on the OTT platform MX Player. She has been part of many hit films including Commando 2, Commando 3 and Hasee Toh Phasee.