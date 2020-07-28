Adah Sharma Signs Two Telugu Films Within Two Days, Says She is Excited About Them

Even as her career in Bollywood takes flight, Adah Sharma continues with assignments down South. She has signed two Telugu films over the past few days.

Adah shared the information with fans and followers on Instagram.

"Signed another Telugu film ! Wish us luck !! This is going to be a mad ride. P.S. this is not my look from the film Can't wait to share that with you guys soon," she wrote along with a few images in which we can see holding a clap board.

A few days ago, Adah had announced confirmed on social media about signing a Telugu film. "Signed my next Telugu film ! Here are some pics with the Hero of my film (and some pics without the hero also coz I liked the green background) zoom into the last pic..the spider sitting on my head is also part of the cast," she had captioned the post.

The actress is yet to reveal details about either film.