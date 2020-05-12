MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Adah Sharma Stayed Away From Stepping Out On Her Birthday Amid Lockdown; Here's How

Adah Sharma Stayed Away From Stepping Out On Her Birthday Amid Lockdown; Here's How

Actress Adah Sharma celebrated her 28th birthday on Monday. She shared an action-comedy video where she fends off men trying to take her out on her day, amid coronavirus lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 10:31 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Adah Sharma treated her fans with an action-comedy video on her birthday on Monday.

The video shot indoors has a sari-clad Adah fending off men in suits with utensils as weapons.

"I thought I'd make this fun action entertainer and post it on my YouTube channel. Digital is huge now. I love creating content and this seems to be fun," said Adah.

"I am celebrating my birthday under lockdown with my mom. These are tough times and we got to follow the protocols to keep ourselves and others safe. I would like to thank everyone for the beautiful wishes. Keep them coming online and I urge everyone to follow social distancing and then quickly have this virus go away," she added.

Watch the video here:

The actress has also shown her action avatar in movies, including last year's Commando 3.

Adha's Commando 3 co-star Vidyut Jammwal had also taken to his social media to wish his 'great friend' on her birthday.

"Happy birthday @adah_sharma To the girl who is kind, Grounded, Endearing, Super talented, Beautiful, Truly a great friend And also the girl who can Throat-Punch if she needs to #Kalaripayattu," Vidyut wrote on his twitter.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading