Adah Sharma Stayed Away From Stepping Out On Her Birthday Amid Lockdown; Here's How

Actress Adah Sharma treated her fans with an action-comedy video on her birthday on Monday.

The video shot indoors has a sari-clad Adah fending off men in suits with utensils as weapons.

"I thought I'd make this fun action entertainer and post it on my YouTube channel. Digital is huge now. I love creating content and this seems to be fun," said Adah.

"I am celebrating my birthday under lockdown with my mom. These are tough times and we got to follow the protocols to keep ourselves and others safe. I would like to thank everyone for the beautiful wishes. Keep them coming online and I urge everyone to follow social distancing and then quickly have this virus go away," she added.

Watch the video here:

The actress has also shown her action avatar in movies, including last year's Commando 3.

Adha's Commando 3 co-star Vidyut Jammwal had also taken to his social media to wish his 'great friend' on her birthday.

"Happy birthday @adah_sharma To the girl who is kind, Grounded, Endearing, Super talented, Beautiful, Truly a great friend And also the girl who can Throat-Punch if she needs to #Kalaripayattu," Vidyut wrote on his twitter.

Happy birthday @adah_sharma To the girl who is kind,Grounded,Endearing,Super talented,Beautiful ,Truly a great friend And also the girl who can Throat-Punch if she needs to #Kalaripayattu — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) May 11, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more