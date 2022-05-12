Adah Sharma to Anushka Shetty, Top Actresses Launched By Puri Jagannadh

Female leads introduced by Puri Jagannadh have gained special recognition in various film industries. Through his films, the director has provided launch pads to several talented female leads.

The actor marked his directorial debut in 2000 with Badri, starring Pawan Kalyan, Amisha Patel, and Renu Desai. Thursday marked the 22nd anniversary of the Ismart director holding a megaphone. In 22 years, he has introduced many successful actors from Renu Desai to Ananya Pandey to the Telugu screen.

Here’s a look at some female leads the ace filmmaker introduced in Tollywood.

Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma made her Tollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Heart Attack. The actor went on to attain recognition with her glamour and successful movies.

Renu Desai

The director introduced Renu Desai with his directorial debut Badri. She made a name for herself.

Amisha Patel

With his directorial debut, Puri Jagannath also introduced Amisha Patel. Working with many Tollywood biggies, the actor is a well-known celeb in Bollywood as well.

Neelambari

NEelambari’s first and last movie in Tollywood was Bachi, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The actor disappeared from the industry after that.

Tanu Roy

Puri Jagannath introduced Tanu Roy as the leading lady in Itlu Sravani Subramaniam starring Ravi Teja. However, after her debut film, she only acted in one or two movies.

Asin Thottumkal

Asin Thottumal, who impressed the audience with Hindi films like Ghajini, Reddy, and Houseful was introduced by Puri with Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi.

Anushka Shetty

Anushka needs no introduction. She was introduced to the silver screen with Nagarjuna’s Super. In the same movie, director Puri Jagannath introduced Ayesha Takia to the Telugu screen.

Kangana Ranaut

Puri Jagannath introduced Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut to the Telugu industry with Ek Niranjan starring Prabhas in the lead.

The director is now all set to introduce Bollywood diva Ananya Pandey to the Telugu screen with Liger starring Vijay Devarakonda.

