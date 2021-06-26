Adah Sharma Yet Again Becomes Talk Of The Town With New Uploads

Since many projects of actress Adah Sharma have come to a halt owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, she is busy entertaining her fans on social media by sharing interesting pictures and videos. Adah has again grabbed the headlines for her new uploads. On Friday, she posted a slew of pics on her Instagram page which has left the netizens divided. In the clicks, she is seen wearing a yellow one-shoulder dress. She poses in different styles in a room painted in pink.

Each of the images put up by Adah has a variety of cool and funny stickers posted on them. In one of the posts, she also asked a weird math question to her followers which has left them confused. A few netizens, who have tried answering it, are eager to know if they are correct while others are curious as to what has gotten into her.

The actress even used the hashtag 100 years of Adah Sharma in her recent posts. She started this hashtag in January 2020 to celebrate her debut film, 1920, which was released in 2008. She playfully celebrated her debut anniversary by claiming that the movie has completed 100 years between 1920 and 2020.

In the horror film, Adah played the lead role of a possessed girl, Lisa Singh Rathod, opposite Rajneesh Duggal. The Vikram Bhatt directorial was set in a haunted mansion from British India’s colonial era. It was a box office success.

Ever since then, the star has been choosing some rather offbeat scripts like Kshanam and Commando 2. Now, there are reports that she is going to feature in her first-ever romantic comedy in Telugu. The movie, Meet Cute, will be produced by Nani and directed by his sister Deepthi Ganta.

