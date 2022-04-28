Adah Sharma’s Heartwarming Gesture for Transgender Women Delights Fans; Watch Video

Bollywood stars are often spotted outside cafes, salons, airports, and restaurants. While they pose for shutterbugs, quite a number of times their fans reach out to them for an autograph or a picture. Social media has time and again criticised some celebrities who behave rudely with their fans, and at the same time have lauded the stars with down-to-earth gestures. The latest one to win social media accolades is Adah Sharma.

Her heartwarming gesture is winning hearts online. In a video that is going viral on Instagram, Adah is seen interacting with a group of eunuchs. Adah, who rose to fame for her performance in the horror movie 1920, gets along with the group of a few transgender women and poses for pictures with them.

The clip has racked up thousands of views, along with hundreds of comments from fans, who showered love on Adah for her beautiful gesture. They praised the actor for not running away or making an attempt to ignore them. Instead, she made them feel comfortable. One Instagram user commented on the video mentioning how Adah’s love doesn’t look like formality. “That’s actual love without formality," says a user while another commented, “This is so sweet of her!" “She is very humble and talented," a third comment read on the post.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, the actor has been away from the silver screen for quite some time. Adah has worked in a couple of hit movies like Commando 2, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Bypass Road. Though she has been missing from the mainstream scene for a while now, her fans keep motivating her to make a comeback. The actor keeps her fans entertained with her life updates, stunning dance videos, and not to forget the goofy style.

