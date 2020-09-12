Adam Brody, Wife Leighton Meester Become Parents To Baby Boy

Actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Brody shared the news during”The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular” via Twitchlast week, according to People magazine.

“Since last I played, I have a new kid. I have a boy and he’s a dream boy,” the 40-year-old actor said. Brody and 36-year-old Meester are already parents to daughter Arlo Day, who was born in 2015.

The two actors started dating in 2010 after meeting on the sets of their romantic comedy “The Oranges”. They got engaged in November 2013, and tied the knot in a private ceremony on February 15, 2014.