Adam Driver Forgetting Name of The Last Jedi In Interview Goes Viral

News18.com

December 13, 2019
It is common for actors and actresses to often slip and forget films or shows they have worked in considering their busy schedules. Nevertheless, fans are always quick to spot such situations.

The latest slip that fans have caught and are enjoying is by Adam Driver when the actor forgot the name of his last Star Wars film. In an interview clip that has now gone viral, Driver can be seen saying, "It affected everything that we did in The Force Awakens, everything that we did in the uh umm uhh in the second one."

The film that Driver is looking to call out is The Last Jedi which was the second film in the sequel trilogy. The film had received mixed reviews from fans which is why many are cheering Driver forgetting the name of the film. Others empathised with the actor knowing how busy he is.

It's been a busy year for Adam Driver. In 2019 he appeared in four films, one of them being The Rise of Skywalker. Apart from that he is also shooting for an upcoming music film titled Annette. He will also be lending his voice for a role in the animated series Spongebob Squarepants.

