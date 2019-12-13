Adam Driver Forgetting Name of The Last Jedi In Interview Goes Viral

It is common for actors and actresses to often slip and forget films or shows they have worked in considering their busy schedules. Nevertheless, fans are always quick to spot such situations.

The latest slip that fans have caught and are enjoying is by Adam Driver when the actor forgot the name of his last Star Wars film. In an interview clip that has now gone viral, Driver can be seen saying, "It affected everything that we did in The Force Awakens, everything that we did in the uh umm uhh in the second one."

The film that Driver is looking to call out is The Last Jedi which was the second film in the sequel trilogy. The film had received mixed reviews from fans which is why many are cheering Driver forgetting the name of the film. Others empathised with the actor knowing how busy he is.

IM SORRY BUT THIS IS THE FUNNIEST THING IVE EVER SEEN I CANT STOP WHEEZING pic.twitter.com/8x8oDa83Bm — cece {SEMI IA TROS} (@musicalgroot) December 10, 2019

Even kylo REN tried to force block that out of his mind lol — day_dreamer_86 (@daydreamer863) December 10, 2019

I wish I had Adam’s ability to forget that movie lol — The Action Brick (@TheActionBrick) December 10, 2019

He forgot The Last Jedi awkwardly avoiding it. — ✨ Erica Stones ✨ (@EricaStones1) December 10, 2019

Honestly, with the amount of promos he's doing for all his movies, the awards, etc...I'm surprised the poor boy remembers his own name. I don't think he's gotten a decent night's sleep since...well...who knows. — Stargazer1116 (@Stargazer11161) December 10, 2019

It's been a busy year for Adam Driver. In 2019 he appeared in four films, one of them being The Rise of Skywalker. Apart from that he is also shooting for an upcoming music film titled Annette. He will also be lending his voice for a role in the animated series Spongebob Squarepants.

