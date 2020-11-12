Adam Goldberg Joins Queen Latifah's 'The Equalizer'

Los Angeles: Actor Adam Goldberg, known for his work on “Friends” and “Fargo”, is set to star in “The Equalizer”, headlined by Queen Latifah. The show is said to be a reimagining of the popular series that will see Latifah play Robyn McCall, an enigmatic figure who uses her skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

Goldberg will play Harry Keshegian, a gruffly endearing and paranoid white-hat hacker. He’s as loyal as they come and like a brother to McCall. The series, which recently started production, also stars Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

With Edward Woodward in the lead, the original “Equalizer” ran four seasons between 1985-1989 and also spawned into a movie series with Denzel Washington attached. Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller are attached as writers, executive producers, and showrunners on the new series. Latifah will also executive produce.

Universal Television is producing the project in association with CBS Television Studios.