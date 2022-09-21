Adam Levine Denies Cheating On Behati Prinsloo But Admits He 'Crossed The Line'; Sumner Stroh Reacts

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine broke his silence on the cheating accusations against him. Instagram model Sumner Stroh recently claimed that the singer, who is expecting his third child with his wife Behati Prinsloo, was having an affair with him. After her claims that she posted on TikTok went viral, Levine took to Instagram Stories and shared his side of the story.

In his statement issued on Tuesday, Levine said, “A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family,” he added.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together,” he concluded.

The statement did not go down well with Sumner Stroh. The model shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories that read, “Someone get this man a dictionary.”

Meanwhile, Behati Prinsloo is yet to react to the shocking turn of events.

The accusations against Levine sprung up over the weekend when Stroh shared a video in which she claimed that sh and the singer dated for a year. While she did not reveal the timeline in detail, she shared screenshots of her alleged DM that the singer allegedly sent her after she “stopped talking to him over a period of months.”

The message read: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.” Stroh claimed she didn’t want to go public with the allegations but decided to do so after a friend of hers tried to sell the screenshots she shared in confidence to a tabloid. “In no way was I trying to gain sympathy. And I fully realise I’m not the victim of this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so so sorry,” she said.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo got engaged in July 2013 and tied the know in July 2014. The couple is parents to daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace.

