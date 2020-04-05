MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Adam Levine Denies Wife Behati Prinsloo's Pregnancy Rumours

Adam Levine Denies Wife Behati Prinsloo's Pregnancy Rumours

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine who is a father to two children Dusty Rose and Gio said that wife Behati Prinsloo would punch him if he asked for another baby.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 5, 2020, 2:47 PM IST
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine shut down the pregnancy rumours, saying his wife Behati Prinsloo would "punch" him in the face if he asked for a third baby.

During an interaction with Howard Stern on his "SiriusXM" show, the Maroon 5 frontman denied recent rumours that Prinsloo is expecting her third child, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Levine said his model-wife is vehemently against having more children, and she is happy with their two daughters - Dusty Rose, three, and Gio Grace, two.

"No, she's not currently pregnant. I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f***ing face," Levine said.

The rumours began last month when she posted a cryptic picture on Instagram. She posted a picture that was blurry and out of focus, which some fans assumed was a close up of a sonogram.

The 31-year-old model was then forced to go live on Instagram to deny the speculation.

She explained: "Guys. This is not an ultrasound lol. Dusty got hold of my phone and somehow posted this picture from my photo library I thought it was weird and cool and left it up. But everyone is now congratulating me on my 3rd pregnancy - it's a close up of my black and white splatter sweat pants!"

Meanwhile, Prinsloo previously said she feels "empowered" by her family.

Alongside an image of her carrying both children, Prinsloo wrote: "Here's to the sleepless nights, bleeding nipples, crying, laughing, the highest of highs and lowest of lows and everything in between, I won't change a single thing, being mom to Dusty and Gio keeps me strong, motivated and empowered."


