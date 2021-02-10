Adarsh Gourav on The White Tiger Role: Worked At A Food Joint, Washed Plates

Adarsh Gourav has made a splash in the film circuit with a scintillating performance in The White Tiger. He plays a low-caste teenage boy, hailing from a village, who frees himself from the clutches of obeisance. The Netflix release will be seen in 27 million households by the time it completes one month of release and the actor could not be happier about his role as gritty Balram Halwai.

"I feel very humbled and fortunate to be a part of this project. One never imagines for a film to be receiving such appreciation. When you are part of something, you just try to make the journey as amazing as possible and when that gets reciprocated in the form of love from the audience, you just feel gratitude. I am so thankful to the universe for making it happen," Gourav says reacting to the appreciation his performance in The White Tiger has been getting.

So how does a city boy transform himself to convincingly pull of the role of a villager? Adarsh says, "The first thing I did after I got cast was to go to a village in Jharkhand called Chalkari Basti with a friend. I stayed there for close to a couple of weeks. I wanted my experience to be very unbiased and pure, so I never revealed to the people there that I was an actor. Later, I went to Delhi and worked at a small food joint in the city. My job was to clean plates, keep the place tidy and run small errands. I also realised that this is hard labour to be doing on a daily basis and a tough life to live. All this really gave me perspective into how Balram would be."

Adarsh also talks about working with his The White Tiger co-stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and Mahesh Manjrekar. "I had the privilege to know them in person. To see the work ethics they bring to the set and to witness how passionate they are about films. Despite being around for such long years, there is no complacency in them. They all are dedicated to their craft and are there to make a movie great. Whether it’s their ability to improvise or to do research for their characters, they give everything."

The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani and deals with class divide in Indian society.