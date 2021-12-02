Adarsh Gourav Ranks 1st on IMDb's Top 10 Breakout Stars of Indian Films and Web Series of 2021

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today unveiled the 2021 Top 10 Breakout Stars of Indian films and web series. For the second year, IMDb is recognizing the top stars featured in an Indian film or web series who had breakthrough career moments this year.

Rather than base its annual rankings on small statistical samplings, reviews of professional critics, or box office performance, IMDb determines its definitive top 10 lists using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors. Among the stars of Indian titles who charted in the top 4,000 on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart for the first time in their careers in 2021, these 10 consistently ranked highest throughout the year.

Here are the IMDb Top 10 Breakout Stars of Indian Films and Web Series in 2021:

1. Adarsh Gourav

2. Ashlesha Thakur

3. Malavika Mohanan

4. Manoj Bajpayee

5. Kritika Kamra

6. Shahana Goswami

7. Sunny Hinduja

8. Vikrant Massey

9. Ahsaas Channa

10. Sai Tamhankar

IMDb also announced today that this year’s Top Breakout Star, Adarsh Gourav (The White Tiger, Hostel Daze), accepted the IMDb Breakout STARmeter Award from his home in Mumbai. “Fans around the world turn to IMDb to discover and decide what to watch and learn more about the stars of their new favourite shows and movies," said Yaminie Patodia, head of India, IMDb."“We congratulate Adarsh as our newest recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and on his breakout success this year, and we look forward to watching his career continue to grow."

While holding his award, Gourav expressed his appreciation, sharing, “Thank you so much IMDb, this really means the world to me. And to the (fans) who have taken the precious time to review my films and write testimonials about my performances. The first time I used IMDb was when I was 15, and ever since then I have been an avid IMDb user—in fact, I use it every time I watch a movie, to read the reviews and see what kind of ratings a movie has. So, thank you IMDb for making the experience of watching movies so enjoyable, and making it so accessible to decide the kind of movies that we want to watch."

Gourav also added, “It’s also very special to me because Priyanka Chopra, who is my co-actor in The White Tiger, was also given a STARmeter Award a few years ago, and now I can share the stage with her when it comes to receiving this award.”

Adarsh Gourav played a pivotal role as Balram in the award-nominated Netflix film The White Tiger, about an Indian driver who fights oppression and defies social norms to succeed. His role earned him a BAFTA nomination for Best Leading Actor and an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead.

Critically acclaimed star Manoj Bajpayee had multiple breakthrough performances this year and continues to experiment with his roles, even after a more than two-decade career in Indian films and television.

