Adavi Ramudu to Baahubaali: Telugu Movies That Set the Cash Registers Ringing

We have seen South films like Baahubali ruling the box office. Here in this article, we have compiled a list of Tollywood movies that have performed well at the box office heralding a new wave of Telugu cinema. Needless to say, these movies have been critically acclaimed too.

Baahubali: The Conclusion: The SS Rajamouli directorial was released in 2017. The film collected Rs 1810 crores worldwide and became not only the highest-grossing film in Telugu cinema but also in the Indian film industry.

Baahubali: The first film in the Baahubali franchise grossed Rs 600 crores worldwide. The film collected Rs 191 crores in the Telugu states .

Attarintiki Daredi: Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daredi was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It grossed Rs 77 crore at the box office and was declared a hit.

Magadheera: Magadheera, another Rajamouli blockbuster, was released to critical acclaim on July 31, 2009. The film with Ram Charan in the lead collected Rs 73.6 crores.

Pokiri: Pokiri was directed by Puri Jagannath and starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Pokiri grossed Rs 66 crore and collected a distributor share of Rs 42 crore at the global box office.

Simhadri: This SS Rajamouli movie eatured Jr NTR in the lead role. The film is estimated to have minted Rs 46 crore.

Indra: The Chiranjeevi biggie was released in 2002. The film was made on a budget of Rs 10 crores. Indra is estimated to have grossed Rs 40-55 crore.

Narasimha Naidu: The movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna went on to make Rs 30 crore at the box office.

Nuvve Kavali: This K. Vijaya Bhaskar directorial was released in 2000. The film had Tarun Kumar in the lead role. Made on a budget of Rs 1.2 crore, Nuvve Kavali made Rs 24 crore.

Samarasimha Reddy: This one was also a Nandamuri Balakrishna film and is said to have made a business of Rs 30 crore.

Pedarayudu: Superstar Rajinikanth featured in a guest role in Pedarayudu. The film is said to have collected Rs 12 crore at the end of its full run worldwide.

Gharana Mogudu: The Chiranjeevi starrer was made on a budget of Rs 3 crore. The film collected Rs 10 crore at the box office

Chanti: This movie was released in 1992 and featured Venkatesh in the lead role. The film is said to have grossed around Rs 16.15 crore.

Gang Leader: The film by Vijaya Bapinedu and starring Chiranjeevi as the hero in 1991, fetched Rs 7 crore and became an industry hit.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari: Chiranjeevi played the lead in the film. The film had a budget of Rs 9 crore. Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari made Rs 15 crore at the box office.

Shiva: The Ram Gopal Verma movie with Nagarjuna in the lead fetched Rs. 5.6 crore.

Muddula Mavoyya: The Nandamuri Balakrishna film did a business of Rs 5.5 crore.

Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu: The A. Kodandarami Reddy directorial made Rs 5.25 crores.

Yamudiki Mogudu: Yamudiki Mogudu released in 1988, starring Chiranjeevi, made Rs 5 crore at the box office.

Pasivadi Pranam: Chiranjeevi was the star in this one too. It was a hit with Rs 5 crore business.

Simhasanam: Krishna starrer Simhasanam grossed around Rs 7 crore at the box office.

Agni Parvatam: The film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao made Rs 4.55 crores.

Srimadvirat Veerabrahmendra Swamy Charithra: This one had big stars such as N. T. Rama Rao and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Of course, it did do good business with Rs 5 crore earnings.

Mangamma Gari Manavadu: The film was released in 1984. Mangamma Gari Manavadu directed by Kodi Ramakrishna grossed almost Rs 4 crore.

Khaidi: The film starring Chiranjeevi grossed around Rs 8 crore in 1983.

Bobbili Puli: The film directed by Dasari Narayana Rao and starring N.T. Rama Rao as lead became a hit after collecting Rs. 3.50 crore.

Devatha: Another K. Raghavendra Rao project, this film has

Sobhan Babu playing the lead. Devatha collected Rs 1.7 crore at the box office.

Premabhishekam: The Akkineni Nageswara Rao starrer collected Rs. 1.5 crore.

Shankarabharanam: Directed by K. Vishwanath and starring JV Somayajulu in the lead role, this became a hit in the Telugu movie industry in 1980.

Adavi Ramudu: K. Raghavendra Rao’s Adavi Ramudu became the first Telugu film to make a business of Rs 3 crore. The film had N. T. Rama Rao in the lead role.

