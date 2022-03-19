CHANGE LANGUAGE
Adavi Ramudu to Baahubaali: Telugu Movies That Set the Cash Registers Ringing

Needless to say these movies have been critically acclaimed too.

Entertainment Bureau

We have seen South films like Baahubali ruling the box office. Here in this article, we have compiled a list of Tollywood movies that have performed well at the box office heralding a new wave of Telugu cinema. Needless to say, these movies have been critically acclaimed too.

Baahubali: The Conclusion: The SS Rajamouli directorial was released in 2017. The film collected Rs 1810 crores worldwide and became not only the highest-grossing film in Telugu cinema but also in the Indian film industry.

Baahubali: The first film in the Baahubali franchise grossed Rs 600 crores worldwide. The film collected Rs 191 crores in the Telugu states .

Attarintiki Daredi: Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daredi was directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It grossed Rs 77 crore at the box office and was declared a hit.

Magadheera: Magadheera, another Rajamouli blockbuster, was released to critical acclaim on July 31, 2009. The film with Ram Charan in the lead collected Rs 73.6 crores.

Pokiri: Pokiri was directed by Puri Jagannath and starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Pokiri grossed Rs 66 crore and collected a distributor share of Rs 42 crore at the global box office.

Simhadri: This SS Rajamouli movie eatured Jr NTR in the lead role. The film is estimated to have minted Rs 46 crore.

Indra: The Chiranjeevi biggie was released in 2002. The film was made on a budget of Rs 10 crores. Indra is estimated to have grossed Rs 40-55 crore.

Narasimha Naidu: The movie starring Nandamuri Balakrishna went on to make Rs 30 crore at the box office.

Nuvve Kavali: This K. Vijaya Bhaskar directorial was released in 2000. The film had Tarun Kumar in the lead role. Made on a budget of Rs 1.2 crore, Nuvve Kavali made Rs 24 crore.

Samarasimha Reddy: This one was also a Nandamuri Balakrishna film and is said to have made a business of Rs 30 crore.

Pedarayudu: Superstar Rajinikanth featured in a guest role in Pedarayudu. The film is said to have collected Rs 12 crore at the end of its full run worldwide.

Gharana Mogudu: The Chiranjeevi starrer was made on a budget of Rs 3 crore. The film collected Rs 10 crore at the box office

Chanti: This movie was released in 1992 and featured Venkatesh in the lead role. The film is said to have grossed around Rs 16.15 crore.

Gang Leader: The film by Vijaya Bapinedu and starring Chiranjeevi as the hero in 1991, fetched Rs 7 crore and became an industry hit.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari: Chiranjeevi played the lead in the film. The film had a budget of Rs 9 crore. Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari made Rs 15 crore at the box office.

Shiva: The Ram Gopal Verma movie with Nagarjuna in the lead fetched Rs. 5.6 crore.

Muddula Mavoyya: The Nandamuri Balakrishna film did a business of Rs 5.5 crore.

Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu: The A. Kodandarami Reddy directorial made Rs 5.25 crores.

Yamudiki Mogudu: Yamudiki Mogudu released in 1988, starring Chiranjeevi, made Rs 5 crore at the box office.

Pasivadi Pranam: Chiranjeevi was the star in this one too. It was a hit with Rs 5 crore business.

Simhasanam: Krishna starrer Simhasanam grossed around Rs 7 crore at the box office.

Agni Parvatam: The film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao made Rs 4.55 crores.

Srimadvirat Veerabrahmendra Swamy Charithra: This one had big stars such as N. T. Rama Rao and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Of course, it did do good business with Rs 5 crore earnings.

Mangamma Gari Manavadu: The film was released in 1984. Mangamma Gari Manavadu directed by Kodi Ramakrishna grossed almost Rs 4 crore.

Khaidi: The film starring Chiranjeevi grossed around Rs 8 crore in 1983.

Bobbili Puli: The film directed by Dasari Narayana Rao and starring N.T. Rama Rao as lead became a hit after collecting Rs. 3.50 crore.

Devatha: Another K. Raghavendra Rao project, this film has

Sobhan Babu playing the lead. Devatha collected Rs 1.7 crore at the box office.

Premabhishekam: The Akkineni Nageswara Rao starrer collected Rs. 1.5 crore.

Shankarabharanam: Directed by K. Vishwanath and starring JV Somayajulu in the lead role, this became a hit in the Telugu movie industry in 1980.

Adavi Ramudu: K. Raghavendra Rao’s Adavi Ramudu became the first Telugu film to make a business of Rs 3 crore. The film had N. T. Rama Rao in the lead role.

first published:March 19, 2022, 19:01 IST