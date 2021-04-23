Addite Malik on Husband Mohit Malik Contracting Covid During Pregnancy: Those 10 Days Were a Nightmare

Addite Malik is counting days till the birth of her first child with husband Mohit Malik. Her due date is in the first week of May and looking back at her pregnancy period, which coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, the actress-restaurateur talks about the many fun activities she had planned on doing but couldn’t take up due to restrictions.

“The experience of my first pregnancy has been overwhelming and wonderful but the situations weren’t exactly how I would have wanted them to be. I had thought of a lot of things that I would do when I’d get pregnant but due to Covid I was restricted to the house. I wanted to do Zumba and learn singing. I had a trainer coming in for yoga initially, but even that stopped after a few days. I also wanted to do pottery and keep myself occupied with my business. I missed going to my restaurant and doing my regular work. Me and Mohit love to travel and we had plans of going abroad. But we couldn’t even go to Goa (laughs). The positive side of it all was that I enjoyed my time in the house and since Mohit was done with his shoot in January, we got a lot of time together."

Back in the beginning of the year, for Mohit’s birthday, he and Addite had driven to Alibaug for an intimate celebration with some friends. On that trip, Mohit unfortunately contracted Covid. Opening up on how the couple dealt with the situation and Addite’s pregnancy compounding their fears, she shares, “We’ve always been particular of sanitisation with the Covid threat around. When Mohit was constantly shooting for his shows, we were extremely careful. He used to take steam regularly and we did whatever was required to stay fit. During his birthday, we never really understood how he got the virus. The friends we travelled with were working from home. We had booked a private villa and there were no outsiders. It’s strange that despite all the precautions it happened."

She adds, “While driving back, Mohit complained of a headache. When I checked, he had a fever. Back home, I immediately shifted to another room. Those ten days were a complete nightmare because I was constantly getting worked up whether I am showing symptoms of Covid. But we dealt with it together. We were constantly keeping in touch on video calls and making sure that we were calm. This episode was during my seventh month, which is a crucial period. I’d say we sailed through somehow. Meditation, yoga and listening to music helped me but Covid really plays with your head."

On the cusp of becoming a mother, Addite is able to relate to children’s plight during the Covid outbreak. “Who had imagined that kids will not go to school for over a year? Academically also it has been a difficult time for every student. Still they are coping somehow, studying from home. But this time has prepared us for the worst. At times, I panic about how things are going to be for my child. I have to be careful and keep the baby safe and I am just going with the flow."

On what changes pregnancy has had on her and Mohit, Addite asserts, “Usually, I am the one who is calm and relaxed. But due to my higher stress levels, I wasn’t that person. Mohit was very patient in handling me and looked after me very well. He is handling both my work and the house. He is constantly around me and making sure I am comfortable. He understands that I am tense because of the Covid situation also, so he has been there for me throughout. I, on the other hand, have become a completely different person. Maybe the hormones do this. I always give people their space, especially Mohit, but now I just need him in front of me all the time. I have mood swings also but I believe it is all part of the journey."

On fitness, Addite shares that she has been working out at home, doing light exercises, with Mohit’s help. “There was a time when I used to go for walks in the garden. Now I do that in the house. I do yoga. Mohit helps me out in my stretches and workouts. I eat healthy and meditate as well. I have taken utmost care of nutrition."

Have Addite and Mohit thought of baby names yet? Mommy-to-be tells us, “Mohit has thought of a few but he doesn’t tell me. I trust his choices though." Will the baby pics be out on social media soon? “I’m not sure. There are times when you feel like sharing your joy with others, that is what social media is for us. But frankly, we haven’t discussed this," she signs off.

