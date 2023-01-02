Addressing Dating Rumours, Prabhas Refers To Kriti Sanon By This Name

Ardent fans of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon continue to ship the Adipurush co-actors as a couple despite their rubbishing dating reports. According to reports, romance sparked between the two after they began shooting for the Om Raut directorial. Recently, Prabhas made a grand appearance in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable With NBK 2.

On the celebrity chat show, the Baahubali star was asked about his and Kriti’s dating rumours. Balayya also asked him whether Ram fell in love with Sita, referring to their characters in their upcoming film. In his response, Prabhas called it “old news” and stated that “madam” has already cleared it.

“There was also a clarification from Madam (Kriti) that there was no such thing,” he added. Balakrishna continued to pull his leg by asking him who madam was. He then said, “So much romance, even I call my wife Vasu Ma’am.” The host then insisted on revealing the madam’s name. At first, the Saaho actor stated her character’s name, Janaki, but then blushingly revealed that he was referring to Kriti Sanon.

For those unaware, the rumours began to do the rounds on social media during the promotions of Bhediya. Varun Dhawan hinted that Kriti Sanon is dating Prabhas on the set of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. He said, “Kriti ka naam isiliye nahi tha kyunki Kriti ka naam kisi ke dil me hai. Ek aadmi hai jo Mumbai me nahi hai, vo iss waqt shooting kar raha hai Deepika Padukone ke saath (Kriti’s name is not here because her name is in someone’s heart. That man is not in Mumbai because right now he is shooting with Deepika Padukone).”

Kriti Sanon then rubbished the dating rumours by calling them baseless. In a statement, she said that it is neither love nor PR. “Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter leads to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date, let me burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless,” shared Kriti.

Meanwhile, apart from Kriti Sanon and Prabhas, Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. The mythological drama was originally scheduled to hit the theatres in January 2023. However, its release date was postponed to June after the film’s teaser was widely lambasted for its shoddy VFX.

