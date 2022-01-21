Adele Leaves Emotional Video for Fans After Las Vegas Show Gets Cancelled Due to Covid-19; Watch Video

British singer and songwriter Adele got teary-eyed in a message to her fans on Friday after her Las Vegas residency got cancelled. The 33-year-old singer shared a video on Instagram and Twitter where she announced that her show is 'not ready.'

Adele, who released her studio album 30 in November last year, was due to play the first of 24 shows at the Caesars Palace's Colosseum on January 21. The show, titled Weekends with Adele, was announced late in November and was scheduled to have the singer performing two shows every weekend until April. Tickets ranged from $85 (Rs 6,335) to $685 (Rs 51,058), and Adele was expected to make more than £500,000 (Rs 5,06,40,500) per show. The residency has been postponed because COVID hit the production.

In the one-minute-32-second video posted on her social media profiles, the Grammy Award-winning singer said, “Hi, listen I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

The singer went on to say that half of her crew and team is down with COVID. “It’s been impossible to finish the show and I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted, I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute.” Sharing her struggle of getting the show on track, Adele added, “We’ve been awake for over 30 hours and trying to figure it out and we've run out of time and I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and I’m so sorry to everyone that traveled again.”

However, the singer said that she will be rescheduling the dates and finish the show as and when the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic fades away. The singer apologised to her fans profusely in the latest message. Fans have been supportive of Adele, going by the comments section.

One of the users commented on Adele’s Instagram post, “Minor setback for a major comeback! We still love you. thoughts and prayers for you and your team.”

