Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Adele Looks Unrecognisable in Festive Photos After Weight Loss

Adele was seen celebrating Christmas posing in pictures alongside a Grinch and Santa Claus on the festive day.

IANS

Updated:December 25, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Adele Looks Unrecognisable in Festive Photos After Weight Loss
Singer Adele. (Image: AFP)

Singer Adele looked unrecognizable and oozed glamour as she showed off her recent weight loss transformation in new Christmas photographs.

The 31-year-old joined The Grinch and Santa Claus to pose for festive-themed photos at her annual Christmas party, reports mirror.co.uk.

The "Someone like you" hitmaker wore a satin dress with puff-ball sleeves and a subtly-designed split.

She appeared to be having fun as she perfected the cheeky poses at the private festive bash and teased the results of her recent weight-loss success.

Adele styled her golden hair into tight, bouncy curls and wore her tresses in an exaggerated side-parting, while she opted for a full, glamorous make-up look.

She shared the photos with her millions of Instagram followers alongside the caption: "We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram