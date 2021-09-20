Adele Makes Relationship With Rich Paul Instagram Official; See Gorgeous Pics

Adele has confirmed her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. The singer shared a carousel of pictures from a recent gala and all but announced her romance, making it Instagram official. For a while, the rumours have it that the two are an item but it’s the Hello singer’s way of giving away her relationship status.

Adele posted a few images from basketball star Anthony Davis’ lavish wedding that took place on the night of September 18 in Los Angeles. The British star looked ravishing in a strapless Schiaparelli black gown that featured cloud-like puffy white overlay. Her accessories for the evening were a pair of dramatic gold and pearl teeth earrings. After flaunting her look on the occasion in two images, she put up an elegant black-and-white selfie taken alongside Paul, posing in a photo booth. The star sports agent looked dapper in a classic velvet tuxedo.

She kept the caption simple with just a heart emoji.

The pair has been spotted out together over the past few months, on what appear to be dates. Neither have officially acknowledged yet that they are dating. The romance speculations first sparked when Adele and Paul were spotted in the stands together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in July.

Multiple sources confirmed to Page Six after the public outing that they were in a relationship.

Paul, who represents Davis, LeBron James, Ben Simmons, among other players, is the founder and chief executive officer of the United Talent Agency (UTA)-affiliated Klutch Sports. As per Forbes, he has been named the ninth “most powerful” sports agent in the world. In May, a New Yorker profile was published wherein he insisted, “I'm not dating, I'm single. Put that in the story.” Paul is set to release a memoir through Roc Lit 101, the company owned by Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

As of March this year, Adele’s divorce from Simon Konecki has been confirmed. She separated from her ex-husband in 2019. They shared custody of one child together, eight-year-old son Angelo.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here