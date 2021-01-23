Adele Reaches Divorce Settlement with Simon Konecki Two Years After Split

Adele has reached a settlement in her divorce from Simon Konecki, according to online court records. The superstar singer-songwriter and Konecki submitted a joint judgment package to the Los Angeles County Superior Court on January 15, nearly two years after announcing their split in April 2019.

The estranged couple, who each represented themselves in the case, will not be officially divorced until a judge signs off on the agreement. The pair opted to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation, reported US Weekly.

The 32-year-old singer and Konecki, 46, first separated in April 2019. They welcomed their only child together, a son named Angelo, in 2012. Though there were rumors that she and Konecki secretly married, the Hello singer didn't confirm they were husband and wife until the 2017 Grammys.

The pair tied the knot in May 2018, and after seven years together, Adele gifted her LA home to Konecki in February 2019. Two months later, they announced their separation.

Adele filed for divorce in September 2019. The initial filing showed that both parties wanted joint custody and visitation of their son, which they planned to negotiate through a mediator. In March 2020, they signed a confidentiality agreement in regard to the details of the case.