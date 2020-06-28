Adele Shares Pic Showcasing Dramatic Weight Loss, Has Perfect Response for Fan Asking About New Album

After surprising everyone with her dramatic weight loss, singer Adele, 32, has posted another set of pictures on social media that capture her journey from fat to fit. Adele took to Instagram and shared with her fans that she was missing performing at live shows. In the pictures, she can be seen having a good time at home while a previous edition of her performance at a music festival is playing on TV.

Captioning the post, Adele wrote, "5 ciders in." She also responded to a fan asking her if she was launching another album soon. Replying to a fan who questioned her in the comments section, "Albums coming out today? Tell me now!" Adele wrote, "Of course its not, Corona ain't over. I am quarantining. Be safe, wear a mask."

In the pictures, Adele can be seen sporting a similar dress that she wore at Glastonbury four years ago.

Meanwhile, Adele has also lent her support to Black Lives Matter protest that have raged across the world in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

