Adele to Channel Her Heartbreak from Divorce into New Album, May Release It by Christmas
Adele has already had meetings with her record label Sony in London.
Adele.
Singer Adele, who confirmed her split from husband Simon Konecki over the weekend, will channel her break-up sorrow into her new album, which is expected to be out later this year.
"Adele has been writing and working on new material for a while," a source said, reports mirror.co.uk.
"She has already had meetings with her record label, Sony, in London about her progress. Producers have been approached about working with her. They are hoping the album will be released by this Christmas."
Back in 2011, the superstar said of her creative process, "When I'm happy, I ain't writing songs—I'm out having a laugh. If I ever get married, it'll be, ‘Darling, I need a divorce. It's been three years—I've got a record to write'."
Adele was seen heading into a studio in New York last month to work on the album. The London-born star married Konecki three years ago, after being together for five years. They have a seven-year-old son Angelo.
Their split is said to be due to them moving in "different directions and to different continents", with Adele preferring the US, while Konecki likes living in the UK.
