Adele’s Transformation Has Left Her fans Amazed, See Pics

Grammy winning singer Adele recently shared a picture from her birthday celebration that created a stir on social media due to her weight loss.

Singer Adele has won our hearts with her beautiful voice that has no match globally. Apart from the melodious voice, the Rolling In The Deep crooner is making news for another feature. There is no doubt about the fact that Adele has been working on her weight excessively. However, her new look has completely left everyone stunned.

Celebrating her birthday on May 5, the Someone Like You singer showed off her recent transformation. Thanking her friends and fans for unlimited wishes, the songstress wrote, “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time”.

She paid in a special tribute to those involved in essential services. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks,” she added.

In the picture, Adele looked stunning in a black short dress, along with black heels, with her hair open. Her friend and model Chrissy Teigen couldn’t believe her eyes and commented, “I mean are you kidding me”.

Her picture comes 5 months after her last picture, which was posted on Christmas last year. Her recent transformation has set up a fitness goal for everyone out there.

The singer has lost pounds last year. Talking to Lorraine, Adele’s personal trainer Camila Goodis gave the credit to her diet. “It's a good diet to shed weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing,” she revealed.


