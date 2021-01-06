Adheera is One of the Craziest Characters I've Played So Far: Sanjay Dutt on KGF 2

Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. The project, starring Yash, Anant Nag, Prakash Raj, has been directed by Prashanth Neel. In the movie, Sanjay plays the role of the antagonist, while Yash will be seen playing the protagonist’s part. The movie was originally scheduled to be released in 2020 but due to the pandemic and Sanjay’s health condition, the same was not possible. The Kannada film will also be dubbed in several other languages including, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Sanjay recently spoke about his experience while shooting for the movie. In an interview with The News Minute, he revealed the intricacies of his character named Adheera. He mentioned that is perhaps one of the craziest characters that he has played till now. Describing what went in its making, Sanjay said it would take one and a half-hour daily to do the make-up. Apart from that the popular actor also had to do a lot of physical and mental preparation to get into the skin of his character. Mentioning details about the film, Sanjay said that the project is high on action and there is a face-off sequence between him and Yash.

Sharing his experience of shooting with director Prashanth, Sanjay mentioned that he is a humble person. Further, the two of them have built a great rapport and share a variety of things with each other. He also stressed how the crew made sure that he does not feel left out on the set.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the film will be released on YouTube at 10:18 AM on Friday, January 8. Sanjay took to Instagram to share a graphic from the film which mentioned details about the teaser.