'Adheera' Sanjay Dutt All Set to Shoot Action Packed KGF 2 Climax with Yash, Deets Inside

Sanjay Dutt flew down to Hyderabad last month to shoot for his upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actor is simultaneously catering to his other work commitments in the city. He has also joined the sets of another project, KGF: Chapter 2. Sanjay started filming alongside the protagonist in the film, Yash.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay, who will feature as an antagonist Adheera, will be pitted against Yash in a deadly fight sequence. A source close to the development revealed to the portal that the two actors are set to shoot a huge climax sequence for the Prashanth Neel directorial. The makers are currently filming a crucial stunt shot including between the hero and the villain.

The Mirror report further revealed that Sanjay, who underwent treatment for lung cancer not long ago, is in good shape. National Award-winning action director duo of Anbu-Arivu are taking care of the sequences and Sanjay was excited to perform the stunts under their supervision. It has also been revealed that the entire climax scene is being shot with a lot of action focussed around a coal mine. The film producers had suggested Sanjay a body double for his action segments given his health condition. However, the actor wanted otherwise and insisted on doing all the stunts himself.

The schedule for KGF 2 will continue till the end of this month, and with that, the shoot will be a wrap for the film. The team is making an attempt to up the scale of action from the original. It would also be one of the key USPs of the forthcoming film. The report revealed that the film will open in theatres later next year and the makers will unveil the first teaser on the occasion of Yash’s birthday in January, 2021.

Sanjay features in the key role of a villager in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The lead in the film will be played by Ajay Devgn, an airforce pilot.