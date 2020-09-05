Adhyayan Suman Says He 'Saw Actors Doing Drugs' at High-profile Parties, Calls It 'Unfortunate'

Adhyayan Suman has said that he has personally witnessed drug use at "big, high-profile parties" in Bollywood. Adhyayan’s comments come in the wake of the recently uncovered drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

In an interview to The Times of India, the actor said, “As far as my experience is concerned, during my initial days in the industry, I went to a couple of big, high-profile parties where I saw a few actors doing drugs. It would be wrong of me to say that everyone does drugs, because that is not the case. There are few people in the high-profile parties who do them and it is really unfortunate. I decided not to be a part of those gatherings, forget doing drugs.”

Recently, in an interview with Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut talked about Bollywood’s alleged drug nexus and claimed that 99% of people in the industry do drugs. She also alleged that "a character artiste" spiked her drink and took advantage of her during her early days in the film industry.

However, Adhyayan refused to comment on Kangana’s statements. He said, “Kangana is a very big star and I am a very small actor, forget being a star. I will not comment on this and that’s best. Me saying anything against that would be wrong, she is a huge star and knows everything. So I don’t want to say anything on this.” He had, however, previously accused Kangana of asking him if he wanted to do cocaine. He had told DNA, “On her birthday in March 2008 at The Leela, she had invited everybody that she had worked with. She said ‘Let’s do cocaine in the night.’ I had smoked hash with her a couple of times before and didn’t like it so I said no. I remember getting into the biggest argument that night because I said no to cocaine.”

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday night arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda as it probed the drug angle in the death of the Bollywood star. According to NCB officials, the duo was arrested after 10 hours of questioning.