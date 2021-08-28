Adhyayan Suman Says His Relationship With Kangana Ranaut Was 'Toxic'

In 2016, Adhyayan Suman made a series of explosive revelations about his ex-girlfriend and actress Kangana Ranaut. At the time, he had said that many found his opinion “a publicity gimmick" but that did not bother him. Adhyayan and Kangana were in a relationship from 2008-2009. Adhyayan had claimed in an interview in 2016 that Kangana used to take drugs.

The actor has once again opened up about the same. He said that he spoke about it back then only because he wanted “emotional closure." He was then asked about the relationship and if it was toxic, to which he said, “Yeah, absolutely.”

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Adhyayan said, “I think there is a lot that happened in that particular relationship, emotionally.” He said that being a ‘young, impressionable mind’, some things stayed with him for a long time. “Bohot saalon tak jo kuch cheezein hui (Whatever happened, for many years), it was very difficult for me to get over. ‘Why did I move forward with this?’, ‘Yeh maine allow kyun kiya (Why did I allow this to happen)?’.”

Adhyayan said that one has to move on after a point. He also shared how his father, actor-host Shekhar Suman, helped him overcome the break-up phase. “My father always tells me ki koi bhi achcha ya bura nahi hota (no one is good or bad). When you come in a relationship with somebody, maybe you are just not meant to be with each other,” he said. “Aur woh soch ke phir main zindagi mein aage badha (This thought helped me move forward in life).”

