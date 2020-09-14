Adhyayan Suman Thanks Sushant Singh Rajput Fans For Helping His Tribute Song Touch a Million Hearts

Actor Adhyayan Summan has thanked supporters of Sushant Singh Rajput for helping his tribute song to the late actor reach a million views.

Earlier this month, Adhyayan had launched a special version of the song Jab Tak, which had originally been picturised on Sushant in his 2016 hit superhit M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Adhyayan's recreated version was Jab tak 2.0.

"Jab tak 2.0 touched 1 million hearts. D love it has received is purely because all you #SSRWarriors who love Sushant so much ! Hes smiling up there!! Handful of people I'm sorry u felt it was for publicity, god bless them . #sushantsinghrajput #AnkitaLokhande," Adhyayan tweeted on Monday.

Jab tak 2.0 touched 1 million hearts ❤️ D love it has received is purely because all you #SSRWarriors who love Sushant so much ! Hes smiling up there ! ! Handful of people I’m sorry u felt it was for publicity 🙏 god bless them . #sushantsinghrajput #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/L58fRptfJH — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) September 14, 2020

Sushant fans joined in the celebration.

"Congratulations, you deserve it. It's a amazing tribute for our beloved Sushant! I will be happy when you make again one for him, much love and support from me, take care of yourself and your family #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand," a user wrote.

"It is so heart-touching. Thank you for binding the beautiful moments of Sushant through this song.

We loved it," another tweeted.

The new version has been sung by Adhyayan, who also features in the video. A few clips of Sushant have been included in the video along with audio excerpts of previous interviews of the late actor's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who is heard speaking of how Sushant would find happiness in little things.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Following his death, an investigation is on, jointly conducted by the CBI, NCB and ED.