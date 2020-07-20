MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Adhyayan Summan Calls Ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut Brave, Says 'Important to Leave Behind Your Past'

Adhyayan Summan and Kangana Ranaut in happier times.

Actor Adhyayan Summan, son of film and TV actor Shekhar Suman, took to Twitter to call his ex-girlfriend and Raaz 2 co-star Kangana Ranaut brave for speaking out against nepotism.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 10:35 PM IST
Actor Adhyayan Summan, who was in a relationship with Kangana Ranaut a long time ago, praised his ex-girlfriend for speaking out against nepotism. Kangana has been making news for her explosive comments in a recent interview against the "Bollywood mafia."

Taking to Twitter Adhyayan wrote, “BRAVE ! ..... #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #KanganaRanaut Time for the rules to change ! I know shekhar jis efforts won’t go in vain now ! Truth shall prevail ! #SushanthSinghRajput #justiceforSushantforum #shekharsuman.”

He also added in another tweet, “Sometimes it’s important to leave your past aside ! It’s important we evolve as human beings ! Im just supporting a voice I feel will get us one step closer to a cbi inquiry for #SushantSinghRajpoot period . And no I don’t have an agenda and I don’t have a film releasing !”

Take a look below:

Adhyayan's father, actor-turned politician Shekhar Suman has been leading a crusade demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the actor, there is more than what meets the eye and hence he has demanded a CBI enquiry in the case.

Kangana and Adhyayan worked together in Raaz: The Mystery Continues.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

