Adhyayan Summan Calls Ex-girlfriend Kangana Ranaut Brave, Says 'Important to Leave Behind Your Past'

Actor Adhyayan Summan, who was in a relationship with Kangana Ranaut a long time ago, praised his ex-girlfriend for speaking out against nepotism. Kangana has been making news for her explosive comments in a recent interview against the "Bollywood mafia."

Taking to Twitter Adhyayan wrote, “BRAVE ! ..... #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #KanganaRanaut Time for the rules to change ! I know shekhar jis efforts won’t go in vain now ! Truth shall prevail ! #SushanthSinghRajput #justiceforSushantforum #shekharsuman.”

He also added in another tweet, “Sometimes it’s important to leave your past aside ! It’s important we evolve as human beings ! Im just supporting a voice I feel will get us one step closer to a cbi inquiry for #SushantSinghRajpoot period . And no I don’t have an agenda and I don’t have a film releasing !”

Adhyayan's father, actor-turned politician Shekhar Suman has been leading a crusade demanding justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. According to the actor, there is more than what meets the eye and hence he has demanded a CBI enquiry in the case.

We are all awaiting a #CBIEnquiryForSSR ..what is the delay?what are you all waiting for?Till another life is lost?A suicide case closes in two https://t.co/M8OxocFqhH's been 34 https://t.co/M8OxocFqhH is apparent, there is much more to it than meets the eye. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 19, 2020

Kangana and Adhyayan worked together in Raaz: The Mystery Continues.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).