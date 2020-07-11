Adhyayan Summan Says He Respects Kangana Ranaut for Fighting 'Bigger People in the Industry'

Adhyayan Summan and Kangana Ranaut's relationship has been one of the most controversial ones in Bollywood in the recent past. When the Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut controversy erupted, Adhyayan had given long interviews talking about how he was mentally harassed by the actress when they were dating.

But the actor is now come out in support of the actress who has been vocal about nepotism in the film industry. He said Kangana has made her mark in the industry through hard work, and she respects her for that.

"People say that I keep talking ill about my ex. But I have always made it clear that I respect Kangana a lot. She has been through a lot and worked hard to earn the respect and fame that she enjoys today. She is the perfect example who fought the bigger people in the industry and made a huge name for herself. So hats off to her," he told Bollywood Bubble.

In his earlier interviews, Adhyayan had called Kangana violent and abusive and also accused her of practising ‘black magic’. Despite the strong accusations they have made at each other in the past, the Raaz: The Mystery Continues



actor has now come out in support of his former co-star amid the nepotism debate.

In the midst of the #MeToo movement, Adhyayan had also said he was not taken seriously when he spoke of how Kangana had treated him when they were dating.

