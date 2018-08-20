English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Adil Hussain Bags Best Actor at Norway's National Awards
What Will People Say is set in Pakistan and Norway and traces how a Pakistani immigrant family deals with its teenage daughter's affair with a local boy in Norway.
What Will People Say is set in Pakistan and Norway and traces how a Pakistani immigrant family deals with its teenage daughter's affair with a local boy in Norway.
Loading...
Actor Adil Hussain, who has won the Best Actor award at the Amanda Award or the Norwegian National Awards -- the Scandinavian countrys top national film honour, has dedicated it to Goalpara in Assam.
Adil, who won the award for the film What Will People Say by Iram Haq, on Sunday took to Twitter and said that the award is for all those who believe that art can break boundaries.
"Grateful to have Received the Amanda Awards Norwegia National Awards for Best Actor in a leading role for, brilliantly directed by Iram Haq. This award is for Goalpara, Assam, India for all those who believe that art can break all boundaries of all kinds," Adil, who grew up in the small town of Goalpara, wrote.
What Will People Say is set in Pakistan and Norway and traces how a Pakistani immigrant family deals with its teenage daughter's affair with a local boy in Norway.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
Adil, who won the award for the film What Will People Say by Iram Haq, on Sunday took to Twitter and said that the award is for all those who believe that art can break boundaries.
"Grateful to have Received the Amanda Awards Norwegia National Awards for Best Actor in a leading role for, brilliantly directed by Iram Haq. This award is for Goalpara, Assam, India for all those who believe that art can break all boundaries of all kinds," Adil, who grew up in the small town of Goalpara, wrote.
Grateful to have Received the #AmandaAwards /#Norwegia National #Awards for #BestActor in a Leading Role for #WhatWillPeopleSay, Brilliantly Directed by @iramhaq. This award is for #Goalpara #Assam #India for all those who believe that Art Can Break All Boundaries of All Kinds pic.twitter.com/0TJ0B1tfmK— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 19, 2018
With the team #WhatWillPeopleSay won four Awards #BestFilm #BestDirector @iramhaq #BestScreenplay @iramhaq #BestActor @_AdilHussain at #Norway 's #NationalFilmAwards #AmandaAwards pic.twitter.com/ll5e91hVe4— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) August 19, 2018
What Will People Say is set in Pakistan and Norway and traces how a Pakistani immigrant family deals with its teenage daughter's affair with a local boy in Norway.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Not That Milkha: Farhan Akhtar, Twitter School Mamata Govt Over Wrong Photo in Textbook
- Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Engagement: Alia Jams, Nickyanka Dance, People Pout; See Videos, Pics
- Kerala Floods: SRK, Akshay, Amitabh Lead the Way as Bollywood Chips in With Donations
- Kerala Floods: Rains Wreck Havoc In The State
- Twitter Slams India's Youngest Billionaire, Paytm Founder, For Donating Rs 10,000 to Kerala
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...