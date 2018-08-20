GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Adil Hussain Bags Best Actor at Norway's National Awards

What Will People Say is set in Pakistan and Norway and traces how a Pakistani immigrant family deals with its teenage daughter's affair with a local boy in Norway.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2018, 8:26 AM IST
Actor Adil Hussain, who has won the Best Actor award at the Amanda Award or the Norwegian National Awards -- the Scandinavian countrys top national film honour, has dedicated it to Goalpara in Assam.

Adil, who won the award for the film What Will People Say by Iram Haq, on Sunday took to Twitter and said that the award is for all those who believe that art can break boundaries.

"Grateful to have Received the Amanda Awards Norwegia National Awards for Best Actor in a leading role for, brilliantly directed by Iram Haq. This award is for Goalpara, Assam, India for all those who believe that art can break all boundaries of all kinds," Adil, who grew up in the small town of Goalpara, wrote.







What Will People Say is set in Pakistan and Norway and traces how a Pakistani immigrant family deals with its teenage daughter's affair with a local boy in Norway.

(With IANS inputs)

