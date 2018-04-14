Adil Hussain Hails Shekhar Kapur After National Film Awards Announcement

After a long time the Chairman of the Jury of #NationalFilmAwards made a lot of sense! Thank you @shekharkapur for your leadership. I also thank all of the people for Selecting such a Deserving Film Maker who understands and appreciates the difference between Cinema and Movies. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 13, 2018

Critically acclaimed actor Adil Hussain has hailed internationally acclaimed filmmaker and the chairperson of the jury of the 65th National Film Awards Shekhar Kapur for his understanding of cinema.During the announcement of the prestigious awards on Friday, Kapur spoke at length on how regional cinema is shining and hailed the quality and standard which he believes is giving Hindi cinema a complex, and a run for its money.Adil, who has worked in films like Parched, Angry Indian Goddesses, Life of Pi, tweeted: "After a long time the Chairman of the jury of National Film Awards made a lot of sense! Thank you Shekhar Kapur for your leadership. I also thank all of the people for selecting such a deserving filmmaker, who understands and appreciates the difference between cinema and movies."Kapur, who is known for projects like Mr. India, Masoom and Bandit Queen in India, has made historical biopics on Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth (1998) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) on foreign shores and won the BAFTA Award for Best Film and two Academy Awards.In 2010, he also served as one of the Jury Members at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival.The filmmaker earlier expressed his dream on wanting to make a movie on the Hindu deity, Lord Krishna.(With IANS inputs)