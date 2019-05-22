English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Adil Hussain is 'Honoured' to Have Amitabh Bachchan Follow Him on Twitter
Adil Hussain has thanked Amitabh Bachchan for following him and said he’s the reason why he decided to pursue acting as a career.
Image: Instagram/ Adil Hussain
Assamese actor Adil Hussain, who is honoured to have Amitabh Bachchan as his Twitter follower, says it was the megastar who inspired him to get into the world of acting.
"Dearest Amitabh Bachchanji, I am very honoured to be followed by you. You had been the first actor who inspired me to act in films right from my childhood! Thank you very much," Adil tweeted on Tuesday morning.
On the professional front, Adil was last seen in Netflix’s show Delhi Crime. Also starring Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles, it traces the investigation around the ghastly gang-rape that happened in Delhi on December 16, 2012.
Amitabh, meanwhile, has several films in the making. He is currently shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, which is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer—an organisation which uses football to bring about a change in the lives of people living on the streets.
He will also star in Shoojit Sircar’s family comedy Gulabo Sitabo, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana, and in a thriller titled Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi.
The Piku actor is also slated to play an important role in Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy adventure film Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"Dearest Amitabh Bachchanji, I am very honoured to be followed by you. You had been the first actor who inspired me to act in films right from my childhood! Thank you very much," Adil tweeted on Tuesday morning.
Dearest Sri @SrBachchan jee I am very honored to be followed by you. You had been the first actor who inspired me to act in films right from my childhood! Thank you very much. 😊🙏🏽— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) May 21, 2019
On the professional front, Adil was last seen in Netflix’s show Delhi Crime. Also starring Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles, it traces the investigation around the ghastly gang-rape that happened in Delhi on December 16, 2012.
Amitabh, meanwhile, has several films in the making. He is currently shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, which is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer—an organisation which uses football to bring about a change in the lives of people living on the streets.
He will also star in Shoojit Sircar’s family comedy Gulabo Sitabo, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana, and in a thriller titled Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi.
The Piku actor is also slated to play an important role in Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy adventure film Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.
(With News18 inputs)
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I Hate Being Photographed, I'm Shy and Don’t Like Coming Out in Public, Says Milind Soman
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Hina Khan's Post, Says She is Proud of Her Achievements
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wicket on Archer's Mind Heading into the World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results