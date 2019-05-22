Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Adil Hussain is 'Honoured' to Have Amitabh Bachchan Follow Him on Twitter

Adil Hussain has thanked Amitabh Bachchan for following him and said he’s the reason why he decided to pursue acting as a career.

IANS

Updated:May 22, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Adil Hussain is 'Honoured' to Have Amitabh Bachchan Follow Him on Twitter
Image: Instagram/ Adil Hussain
Assamese actor Adil Hussain, who is honoured to have Amitabh Bachchan as his Twitter follower, says it was the megastar who inspired him to get into the world of acting.

"Dearest Amitabh Bachchanji, I am very honoured to be followed by you. You had been the first actor who inspired me to act in films right from my childhood! Thank you very much," Adil tweeted on Tuesday morning. 




On the professional front, Adil was last seen in Netflix’s show Delhi Crime. Also starring Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles, it traces the investigation around the ghastly gang-rape that happened in Delhi on December 16, 2012.

Amitabh, meanwhile, has several films in the making. He is currently shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, which is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer—an organisation which uses football to bring about a change in the lives of people living on the streets.

He will also star in Shoojit Sircar’s family comedy Gulabo Sitabo, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana, and in a thriller titled Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. 

The Piku actor is also slated to play an important role in Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy adventure film Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram