Adil Hussain is 'Honoured' to Have Amitabh Bachchan Follow Him on Twitter

Dearest Sri @SrBachchan jee I am very honored to be followed by you. You had been the first actor who inspired me to act in films right from my childhood! Thank you very much. 😊🙏🏽 — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) May 21, 2019

Assamese actor Adil Hussain, who is honoured to have Amitabh Bachchan as his Twitter follower, says it was the megastar who inspired him to get into the world of acting."Dearest Amitabh Bachchanji, I am very honoured to be followed by you. You had been the first actor who inspired me to act in films right from my childhood! Thank you very much," Adil tweeted on Tuesday morning.On the professional front, Adil was last seen in Netflix’s show Delhi Crime. Also starring Shefali Shah and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles, it traces the investigation around the ghastly gang-rape that happened in Delhi on December 16, 2012.Amitabh, meanwhile, has several films in the making. He is currently shooting for Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund, which is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of Slum Soccer—an organisation which uses football to bring about a change in the lives of people living on the streets.He will also star in Shoojit Sircar’s family comedy Gulabo Sitabo, which also features Ayushmann Khurrana, and in a thriller titled Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi.The Piku actor is also slated to play an important role in Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy adventure film Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.(With News18 inputs)