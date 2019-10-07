Take the pledge to vote

Adil Hussain Joins the Cast of Star Trek Discovery Season 3

Adil Hussain will step into the fictional world of new civilizations for the third season of American Sci-fi franchise, Star Trek: Discovery.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 7, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Adil Hussain Joins the Cast of Star Trek Discovery Season 3
Image: Instagram/ Adil Hussain

Theatre actor Adil Hussain has done a variety of roles and is known for his acting prowess. The 56-year-old actor has acted in multiple Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Norwegian and even French movies. He was last seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh, where he played the role of the dean of the medical school.

Now, the Life of Pi actor will step into the fictional world of new civilizations for the third season of American Sci-Fi franchise, Star Trek: Discovery.

The first trailer of the third season of Star Trek: Discovery was premiered at New York Comic-Con on Saturday. Reportedly, season 3 will premiere in 2020.

Star Trek: Discovery is said to pick up from the second season of the franchise, Star Trek: Enterprise series. It ended in 2005, and begins a decade before the events of the original Star Trek series. Now, the latest season is said to see a jump in time of 930 years.

As per reports, the English Vinglish actor will be seen flexing his muscles in the science-fiction series. The show also stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, a female science specialist on the Discovery. Hussain is not the first Indian to join the franchise, before him, late Persis Khambatta was a part of it.

