Adil Hussain Once Rented a Thatch Hut for Rs 150 to Fetch a Filmmaker's Attention

Like most of the film festivals with Indian films, the International Film Festival of India 2019 (IFFI 2019) is also witnessing and praising actor Adil Hussain's talent. In the 50th edition of IFFI, Hussain's film Pareeksha has generated quite a good buzz. Directed by Prakash Jha, the film is a comment on the traditional Indian education system.

Hussain interacted with the audience during an interaction in IFFI Goa on Friday. Apart from discussing his acting methods, he also narrated the story of his beginning as an actor.

He said he once rented a thatch hut outside the mansion of a noted film producer in Guwahati to fetch his attention.

Responding to a question from a film student, who sought to know from the Assam-born actor whether he had tried to catch the attention of a filmmaker during his early days as an actor, Hussain shared early travails.

"I had rented a thatch hut in Guwahati in front of the most famous director's house in Assam thinking that one day I would get a break. So one day the director comes out of his house and I come out and he says, you are my hero," Hussain said.

"The rent of the hut was Rs 150," he added.

The actor who has been part of various regional, Bollywood, European and Hollywood films said that he got his break out of the blue when a filmmaker bumped into him in a lounge in Kolkata and asked him to become a part of a film.

"And then one fine day I was sitting in Kolkata and one guy comes in and I don't even know this guy. He says, Are you Adil? Do you want to work in a film, but it is not a hero's role," Hussain said.

