Adil Hussain Opens Up About Working on Star Trek Discovery

Adil Hussain has bagged an important role in season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery. Recently, the trailer of the sci-fi show was released which saw Hussain with Star Trek actors Doug Jones, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, David Ajala, Wilson Cruz and Michelle Yeoh.

Talking to India Today, the actor shared his happiness working on the series, "It's an extremely privileged position I would say. Being [among the] very few people from India to be a part of Star Trek. I am grateful to my agent and also I am very grateful to the directors who'd selected me. [I am] extremely happy to be a part of it and it's coming out soon," he said.

The actor talked about his experience of working with actress Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Michael Burnham on the show. "I have signed an NDA, so I can say that it's a fantastic role. And, I am in the space. As you've seen in the trailer, I interact with the star of Star Trek, Sonequa Martin-Green, and she is an amazing human being and a fantastic actor I have met. Among the actors that I know, she is the finest human being and actor."

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 will air on CBS from January 24, 2020.

