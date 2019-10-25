Adil Hussain Opens Up About Working on Star Trek Discovery
Adil Hussain will play an important part in the third season of Star Trk: Discovery. The show will air on CBS from January 24, 2020.
Adil Hussain has bagged an important role in season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery. Recently, the trailer of the sci-fi show was released which saw Hussain with Star Trek actors Doug Jones, Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp, David Ajala, Wilson Cruz and Michelle Yeoh.
Talking to India Today, the actor shared his happiness working on the series, "It's an extremely privileged position I would say. Being [among the] very few people from India to be a part of Star Trek. I am grateful to my agent and also I am very grateful to the directors who'd selected me. [I am] extremely happy to be a part of it and it's coming out soon," he said.
The actor talked about his experience of working with actress Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Michael Burnham on the show. "I have signed an NDA, so I can say that it's a fantastic role. And, I am in the space. As you've seen in the trailer, I interact with the star of Star Trek, Sonequa Martin-Green, and she is an amazing human being and a fantastic actor I have met. Among the actors that I know, she is the finest human being and actor."
Excited and thrilled to be a part of the #StarTrek trailer. You probably will be happy to see me 👇 https://twitter.com/StarTrek/status/1180540109898186752?s=19 3rd Season. @therealsonequa the Captain of the Show was the one of warmest Co-actor that I have ever worked with. She is just gorgeous human.
Star Trek: Discovery season 3 will air on CBS from January 24, 2020.
