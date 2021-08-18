Adil Hussain Says Boycotting Radhika Apte Over Their Nude Scene from Parched is 'Ridiculous'

A few days after the hashtag ‘boycott Radhika Apte’ trended on Twitter, actor Adil Hussain has come out in support of his Parched co-star. Pointing to her lovemaking scenes with Adil in Ajay Devgn’s Parched, a section of the internet had called out the actress for working “against the Indian culture".

Now in an interview with Hindustan Times, Adil has spoken out against the “absolutely ridiculous" trolls who called for the actress’ boycott on social media.

“I got to know about it a couple of days back when I saw some Google alert. I think it’s ridiculous to troll Radhika or make a big deal about that scene. I don’t pay much attention to such things at all. I just think the only way to respond to it is, that you don’t (respond at all)," Adil said.

The actor further said that people trolling the scene between him and Radhika don’t understand the “difference between art and porn; art is still questioned". And therefore, he insists that these people should “go to the school of life, school of art".

On the other hand, while speaking to Grazia Magazine, Radhika earlier talked about her lovemaking scene with Adil and said: “It wasn’t easy because I was contending with my own body image issues at the time. So, having to be nude on screen was a little intimidating. Now I can bear it all anywhere. I’m proud of my body shape and size. I really needed a role like this because when you’re in Bollywood you’re constantly told what to do with your body and I always maintained that I would never do anything to my body or face."

