Adil Hussain to Cook 8 Dishes from All Over India at Korean Restaurant in Gangtok

Acclaimed actor Adil Hussain will be cooking 8 special cuisines at a Korean Restaurant in Sikkim on Saturday, September 11.

What is Adil Hussain doing in Sikkim? No definitely not cooking. Or is he? On the 11th of September the internationally acclaimed actor shall be preparing 8 special dishes from all over India at a Korean Kitchen in Gangtok, Sikkim. The actor, who hails from Assam will be making a special dish called Fish and Khar, which is very close to his heart as he learnt how to make the dish from his mather.

Talking to News18, Adil said, “I want do a food show but for that I need one year’s time. I will make ‘Aloo Tik Ko Achar’ from Sikkim." The actor, who has mastered several different cuisines talked about the importance of balancing one’s hobbies with their work. “You need to take time out for what you love and like. I manage this well."

He added that he will cook at his friend’s Korean restuarant, Mu Kimchi, which is located at Nam Nang, Gangtok on September 11.

The actor also took to social media to share a picture of food from the restaurant. He wrote, “I am having dinner in Gangtok in #Mukimchi. A Korean Restaurant in the of Gangtok. And I will cook here on the 11th of September. Are you joining me!"

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Ranjit Tiwari’s Bell Bottom. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in lead roles. The movie, which is based in 70’s and 80’s chronicled the life of a RAW agent.

first published:September 08, 2021, 17:25 IST