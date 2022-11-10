Adipurush Gets Additional Rs 100 Crore Budget After Criticism of Shoddy VFX

It is known that the makers of the Prabhas-starrer Adipurush have been left disappointed with the negative feedback that the teaser of the film received. Apart from criticism towards the inappropriate depiction of mythological characters, the biggest criticism was towards the poor-quality CGI that most fans dubbed as cartoonish. Following the negative feedback, it was reported earlier that the release date of Adipurush had been postponed. Instead of the initial release date of January next year, the film will now hit screens on June 16.

But now, it looks like the release date is not the only thing about the film that has been rescheduled. Apparently, the budget of the movie has seen a huge hike as well. The film, which is right now in its post-production stage, has a budget of Rs 550 crore, instead of the initially reported Rs 450 crore. This surpassed the Rs 500 crore budget of the recently released Ponniyin Selvan and puts Adiprush almost in the same league as the most expensive Indian films like Rajamouli’s RRR and Shankar’s 2.0.

Fans believe that the Rs 100 crore increase in budget is due to the correction of the shoddy VFX work. Director Om Raut has probably decided to work on the VFX after the criticism of the VFX and that is also why the film’s release has been postponed. However, it is not known whether changes will only be made in the post-production stages or whether additional scenes will be reshot.

Adipurush is a retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana and Prabhas portrays Lord Ram while Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh or Raavan. Sita is played by Kriti Sanon.

