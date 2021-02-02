Adipurush: Massive Fire Breaks Out on Sets of Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Film

A massive fire broke out on the set of Adipurush in Mumbai on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 4:30 pm on the film’s set located at Retro Grounds behind Inorbit Mall in Goregaon area in Mumbai. Director Om Raut on Tuesday commenced shooting for Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

The fire was caused due to a short circuit, a source informed Pinkvilla. "The entire chroma set up went into ashes. However, it eventually came under control and no casualties have been reported. Om Raut and his entire team are safe," the source added.

Prabhas and Saif were apparently not a part of this shoot. “The situation is under control now. Thankfully, all fire safety measures were in place on the set. A fire brigade was spotted on the sets within minutes of the fire and took the situation under their control. By god’s grace, no causalities have been reported,” the source assured.

Featuring an extensive range of visual effects, Adipurush is an on-screen adaptation of the Ramayana epic and features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Khan in the role of Lankesh. Backed by T-Series, Adipurush is described as a film celebrating "the victory of good over evil".

The film is Om Raut's follow-up project to his blockbuster movie 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', starring Ajay Devgn and Khan, which released last year. 'Adipurush' is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.