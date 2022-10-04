Adipurush: Prabhas Starrer Accused of 'Misrepresentation' of Ramayan, Saif Ali Khan's Ravana

Adipurush teaser has left the audience divided. While some are praising it, a large section of netizens has also been criticising the teaser for its ‘disappointing VFX’. Now, actress and BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash has also accused the makers of ‘misrepresenting’ Ramayana. Speaking to the news agency ANI, she shared that the director Om Raut should have researched properly while working on the film.

“I am saddened by the fact that the director let alone researching the Valmiki’s Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana or Tulsidasa’s Ramayana, or the umpteen numbers of interpretations of Ramayana that are available across board as far as Thailand where they do beautiful performances of the Ramayana. The least he could have done is gone back and researched our own films; there are so many Kannada films, Telugu films, Tamil films, which show how Raavana looked,” she told ANI as quoted by India.com.

Malavika Avinash also criticised Saif Ali Khan’s Ravana look in the Adipurush teaser and slammed the makers for representation in the name of creative liberty. “He could have just looked up NT Rama Rao or Dr Rajkumar in ‘Bhookailasa’ or any of these great actors, SV Ranga Rao in ‘Sampoorna Ramayana’, to understand how Raavana looked. The Raavana in the photograph that I see floating around is a guy who looks nothing Indian, who has blue eye makeup and is wearing leather jackets. This is our history they are representing; they cannot do it in the guise of creative liberty,” she added.

Earlier, the politician also talked about Saif Ali Khan’s look in one of her Tweets and shared that he looked no less than a ‘Turkish tyrant’ in the teaser.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here