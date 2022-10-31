Adipurush: Prabhas Starrer Delays Release Plans After Severe Backlash? Here's What We Know

Rumour has it that Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is delaying its release plans. The rumours surfaced weeks after the period film, based on Ramayan, received massive backlash for ‘poor’ VFX and was accused of misrepresentation. The film was set to release on January 12.

On Sunday, a report by Track Tollywood claimed that Adipurush might be delayed owing to the massive clash with Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veeraya and NBK’s Veera Simha Reddy. If that wasn’t all, Adipurush will face competition from Tamil biggies Ajith’s Thunivu and Viijay’s Varisu, slated to release the same weekend. The makers allegedly don’t want to compete with these films.

While there has been no official word yet from the makers, trade expert and producer Girish Johar noted that as per rumours, Adipurush is speculated to release in April 2023 now. “Strrrrrrong #TradeBuzz or inside rumour that #Adipurush bows out of its plans of being a Sankranti release. Now they are planning for mid Summer 2023 release,” he tweeted.

Strrrrrrong #TradeBuzz or inside rumour that #Adipurush bows out of its plans of being a Sankranti release. Now they are planning for mid Summer 2023 release.#Prabhas @kritisanon @mesunnysingh @omraut pic.twitter.com/pYdClIFj76 — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) October 30, 2022

Adipurush narrates the Ramayan from a different light. While Prabhas plays the role of Ram, Kriti essays the role of Sita. Saif has been roped in to play the role of Raavan while Sunny Singh essays the role of Lakshman. Adipurush is considered the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles.

The teaser was launched earlier this month and it was met with massive criticism. Social media users slammed the teaser for its underwhelming VFX and several people called for the film’s ban due to its alleged misrepresentation.

