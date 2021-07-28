Adipurush: Prabhas to Join Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan on Shoot Next Month

Ever since makers of the upcoming magnum opus Adipurush announced the film, fans have been curious to watch their favourite stars together on screen. The film helmed by Om Raut comprises an ensemble star cast including Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. The shooting of the film began in February in Mumbai. However, on the very first day of shooting, a massive fire broke out on the sets of the film. The raging fire brought under control but not before considerable damage to the film’s lavish constructed set and props. The project was further delayed due to the second wave of the coronavirus. Now that the Covid-19 cases have reduced, Om Raut began shooting for the film earlier this month.

According to a source, the makers have re-built the entire set at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai where Saif and Kriti have started shooting. “The team had finished 30 per cent of the shoot before starting the new schedule. There was a massive loss due to the fire. Since it is a period drama, lot of costumes were destroyed. However, the costume design team has been working hard to remake the costumes and match the schedule. A massive chroma set has been erected in Mehboob studios. Saif and Kriti have given their fresh dates and they have been shooting for the film from the beginning of this month. Prabhas on the other hand is yet to join the cast."

The source further reveals, “Prabhas recently gave a clap for his upcoming film which is tentatively titled ‘Project K’ which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. The actor is finishing his other project Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad before joining the cast of Adiprusuh next month. On the other han, Saif is planning to wrap up the major portion of his part before he jets-off to Europe for Vikram Vedha remake. "

Saif and Prabhas have undergone major physical transformation as they are going to shoot some high octane action sequences in this schedule, “Both the actors have been asked to actors have to bulk up and have a muscular look for which they are preparing right now. There are a few international action directors who have been roped in for the project."

