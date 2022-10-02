Adipurush: Rumoured Lovebirds Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Land In Ayodhya For Mega Teaser Launch; Watch

Adipurush Mega Teaser Launch: All eyes are on Ayodhya this Sunday as Prabhas and Kriti Sanon head to the holy city to launch the teaser of their upcoming film Adipurush. In visuals coming in from Ayodhya, Prabhas and Kriti have landed in the city and are now headed to the teaser launch venue. The event marks Kriti and Prabhas’ first public appearance together since rumours went viral claiming they are dating.

In the videos and pictures from Ayodhya, the actors were seen making their way out of the airport dressed perfectly for the occasion. While Kriti was seen wearing a gorgeous blue Anarkali that made her look nothing less than a princess, Prabhas opted for a simple white ensemble. The teaser will be released at 7:11 pm on Sunday evening.

The glimpses have already gotten fans excited. Several fans are counting down to the time of the teaser release via social media and showering the film with love.

Adipurush marks Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s first film together. While the actors have spoken fondly about each other during the cast announcement, last month fans were surprised to learn about the rumour claiming the actors are dating.

BollywoodLife report claimed that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have ‘strong feelings’ towards each other. They have apparently bonded well on the sets of Adipurush from the first day. Their bond seemed to surprise everyone, especially since a shy person like Prabhas is ‘openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in the conversation with her.’

“There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world,” the grapevine claimed, adding that they ‘indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush.’

Meanwhile, Adipurush is set to release on January 12, 2023. Besides Prabhas and Kriti, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan.

