Adipurush Teaser LIVE Updates: Prabhas Says He Was 'Frightened' About Lord Ram's Role; Netizens Troll Film's 'Cartoon-ish' VFX

Last Updated: October 02, 2022, 17:17 IST
Ayodhya, India
Adipurush Teaser LIVE Updates: The teaser of Prabhas' highly-anticipated film Adipurush is finally out. It was officially unveiled in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, at a mega event in the presence of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Om Raut. Adipurush, also starring Saif Ali Khan, will be released on January 12, 2023. Soon after the release of the teaser, the film's VFX was met with criticism
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a pastel pink lehenga. Kriti ditched jewellery for her elegant look and opted for minimal makeup.
Team #adipurush #prabhas #kritisanon pic.twitter.com/lDYjc9YIuN
— ARTISTRYBUZZ (@ArtistryBuzz) October 2, 2022
Prabhas opted for an all-white kurta pajama for the teaser launch event of Adipurush in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The actor looked dapper as always.
Team #Adipurush 💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CdjDGfrGx3
— Team PRABHAS (@TeamPrabhasOffl) October 2, 2022
Director Om Raut took to Twitter to share the teaser of Adipurush. He tweeted: “Step into the word of Adipurush #AdipurushInAyodhya.”
आ रहा हूँ, अधर्म का विध्वंस करने 🏹
Step into the word of Adipurush✨ #AdipurushInAyodhya #AdipurushTeaser out now! #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!#Prabhas #SaifAliKhan @kritisanon @mesunnysingh #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar pic.twitter.com/UIcQUJf5Fl
— Om Raut (@omraut) October 2, 2022
At the teaser launch of Adipurush, Prabhas revealed that he was a scared about doing the role of Lord Ram in Om Raut’s directorial. “I was really frightened about the role. We have done this film with a lot of love and dedication,” Prabhas said.
Hashtag ‘cartoon’ trends big on Twitter as netizens mock the VFX of director Om Raut’s Adipurush. One user wrote: “Tell me this isn’t a Cartoon movie?” Another user requested Om Raut to not release the film with the current graphics. “Half the #Adhipurush teaser looks very gamish. Please upgrade the graphics multifold,” the user added.
Very much disappointed for #Adipurushteaser 😢
Is tht a 500 crs movie i dont think soo its totally a cartoon 😪😪 Whts ur thought
— VISHNU.R.N (@vishnu88416) October 2, 2022
Tell me this Isn't a Cartoon movie 🥲#AdipurushTeaserDay #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/yRbZL7cs6g
— 𝕋𝔸ℝ𝕀𝕂𝕌𝕃 ⚡ #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan (@TarikulThor) October 2, 2022
Mr @omraut please don't release the movie with this kind of graphics. It's worst than ever. Half the #Adhipurush teaser looks very gamish. Please upgrade the graphics multifold. #Adhipurush #Adhipurushteaser #cartoon
— vinay sagar (@Vnay_Sagar) October 2, 2022
The team of Adipurush including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut, poses for the photographers at the launch of the film’s teaser in Ayodhya.
A huge 50-feet poster of Adipurush featuring Prabhas was launched in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Here’s an exclusive look at the poster:
At the teaser launch of Adipurush, producer Bhushan Kumar remembered his father Gulshan Kumar. “My father Gulshan Kumar has always been a devoted person. It’s his dream that is being fulfilled here, today. My father will be extremely happy today. Thank you Prabhas and Kriti for your wonderful performance in the film,” he said.
At the teaser launch of Adipurush in Ayodhya, Kriti Sanon says, “Very few actors get a chance to play such a character, and I’ve got this quiet early in my career. It has been a dream come true experience.”
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have arrived at a mega lunch event of Adipurush in Ayodhya. They are joined by director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.
At the teaser launch of Adipurush in Ayodhya, director Om Raut says, “We need your love as well as your blessings. Adipurush is our passion, and we’ve tried, so please keep supporting and loving us.”
A section of the internet seems unimpressed by the VFX of Adipurush as its teaser dropped online a while ago. One user wrote, “The #Adipurush teaser genuinely gives the notion that it’s a high budget animated film than a live action one! The VFX heavy approach scares me as it seems like above and beyond even Tanhaji! This is alarming!!”
The #Adipurush teaser genuinely gives the notion that it’s a high budget animated film than a live action one!
The VFX heavy approach scares me as it seems like above and beyond even Tanhaji! This is alarming!! pic.twitter.com/FnvfYsg3Hd
— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) October 2, 2022
After the makers of Adipurush dropped the teaser of the film online ahead of its official launch at a mega event in Ayodhya, fans of Prabhas have flooded the internet with praises for the Telugu superstar.
That majestic screen presence with aura 🔥🔥🔥🔥
Just hail the king #Prabhas 🦁👑#Adipurush #AdipurushTeaser pic.twitter.com/OEyYySdT1Q
— Roaring REBELS 🏹 (@RoaringRebels_) October 2, 2022
The makers of Adipurush have unveiled yet another poster of Prabhas from the film. The poster was revealed at a mega event in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
आ रहा हूँ, अधर्म का विध्वंस करने 🏹
Step into the word of Adipurush✨ #AdipurushInAyodhya #AdipurushTeaser out now – Hindi: https://t.co/3cn0AbsHAZ
Telugu: https://t.co/TLK4trUCLZ
Tamil: https://t.co/xYYo3veclt
Kannada: https://t.co/Pc4q1HSCPi pic.twitter.com/yWojRUNdZo
— Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) October 2, 2022
The teaser of Prabhas’ highly-anticipated film Adipurush has dropped online and it’s absolutely breathtaking. The trailer shows the biggest face-off between Prabhas’ Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh.
Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. It is Om Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Prabhas’ fans cannot contain excitement as the teaser of Adipurush is set to be unveiled in a few minutes from now in Ayodhya.
#AdipurushTeaser Feeling Excited 👍💥💥 pic.twitter.com/D9M7hHPBS7
— #SSMB28🔥💣🧨🎬 (@Cult_Of_Mahesh) October 2, 2022
Jai Shree Ram 🏹🏹🏹 #AdipurushTeaser in 10 minutes 🥵#Prabhas
— Prabhas Fanism ™ (@PrabhasFanism) October 2, 2022
If multiple reports are to be believed Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Prabhas has previously been part of several expensive films including Baahubali franchise and Saaho.
Pan-India star Prabhas will unveil the teaser and a 50 feet poster of his highly anticipated film ‘Adipurush’ in Ayodhya today at 7:11 PM.
The makers of Adipurush have planned a mega event in the birthplace of Lord Ram to mark the beginning of the film’s promotions. Earlier this week, Prabhas shared his first look as Lord Ram from the multilingual period saga. Adipurush is a big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. In the first look poster, Prabhas, dressed as Lord Ram, is seen aiming his arrow at the sky as lightning strikes and thundering waves splash the shore.
Touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, Adipurush features Saif Ali Khan in the role of the antagonist, Lankesh. Also starring Sunny Singh, Adipurush is Om Raut’s second film after his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. At the 68th National Film Awards, Tanhaji won the awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Best Actor for Ajay Devgn and Best Costume Design for Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla.
Earlier in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Kriti Sanon had opened up about being part of a massive movie like Adipurush. When asked if she was wary of controversy given the film’s sensitive subject, she said, “I am aware of the responsibility that comes with this character. As far as trolls are concerned what I say personally matters and I am cautious about that. I am conscious about the words that I choose and that has happened because of the time that we are living in. Everything that we say becomes a big deal. But I know the character and the story that we are telling and I have a lot of respect for it and it is going to reflect in what I am going to do.”
Meanwhile, Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.
