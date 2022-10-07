Adipurush Teaser: Ramayan's Laxman Aka Sunil Lahri Says 'Controversy Being Created Unnecessarily'

The teaser of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has been making buzz for unwarranted reasons. The Om Raut directorial is being criticized over its ‘poor VFX’ and the alleged misrepresentation of Ramayana. After Dipika Chikhlia aka Sita from Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana criticized the Adipurush teaser, her co-star Sunil Lahri has also shared his take on the same. Lahri, who played the role of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s show, has now said that people should wait before forming any opinion about the film. He also added that many cultures across the world have their own representations of Hindu gods.

In a recent interview, Sunil Lahri mentioned that he did not find anything offensive in the Adipurush teaser and went on to say that an unnecessary controversy is being created. “They have just introduced the characters and their personalities. So, till now, they haven’t conveyed anything that really irked me. I think the ki zabardasti ki controversy create ki ja rahi hai… to popularise the film. (I think a forced controversy is being created for the promotion of the film,” he said as quoted by DNA and indicated the controversy may be a publicity stunt.

However, Lahri admitted that all the characters seemed to be ‘ajeeb (strange)’. He also explained that unlike historical figures – there’s no frame of reference to design these ‘idols’. “We all have an image set in our minds, and we have grown up watching a particular reference to Lord Ram all these years. So, they have tried to break the conventional image of Raavan. This is an individual take of a creative person, and as an artist, everyone has a right to present their interpretation of a story,” he added.

“Itna main zaroor kehna chahuga makers aur audiences ko, ki ‘nonsense will not be tolerated anymore in this country.’ Humari jo bhavnaye hai, humare jo dharam se related hai, jinki hum pooja karte hai, aaradhyan maante hai. (I will say this, the audience isn’t going to tolerate nonsense in this country anymore, not against our faith, or the gods we pray to),” he further said.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

