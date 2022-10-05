Adipurush Teaser: 'Sita' Dipika Chikhlia Says 'Intentions With Which Valmiki Wrote Ramayana Must Be Maintained'

Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in the popular Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana has now reacted to Adipurush’s teaser. In a recent interview, the veteran actress shared how she does not associate Ramayana with VFX and added that the epic is about ‘truth and morality’.

“Maine Adipurush ka teaser definitely dekha hai. And I think Ramayan is a story, jo sachchai ki kahani hai aur satvikta ki kahani hai. (I have seen the teaser of Adiprush. I think Ramayan is a story of truth and morality.) I don’t associate Ramayan with VFX, that’s my personal take on this,” Dipika told Indiatoday.in.

Dipika Chikhlia also mentioned how people are criticising Hanuman’s leather attire and argued that the intentions with which Valmiki wrote Ramayana must be maintained. “And there were people talking about how Hanuman ji is wearing leather and teaser mein mujhe itna clearly kuch nazar nahi aaya. (I could not see it clearly in the teaser.) Agar aisa hai toh mujhe lagta hai ki Valmiki ji aur Tulsi ji ne jis sacchai se likhi thi kahani granth, mujhe lagta hai usko hume maintain karna chahiye kyunki ye hamare desh ki dharohar hain (If that is the case, then I think that the intention that Valmiki and Tulsidas had while writing the epic, should be maintained because it is an asset of our country.),” she added.

For the unversed, ever since the teaser of Adipurush has been released, it has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. The teaser has left a large section of the audience disappointed and upset. While some complained about Saif Ali Khan’s Ravana look, most of the netizens argued that VFX was ‘very poor’. Recently, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also accused the film of wrongly depicting the Hindu deities in the teaser. “I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it,” Mishra said as reported by Indian Express.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Raghav in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here